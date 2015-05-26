Stadium facilities drive Van Gaal potty

Manchester United manager Louis van Gaal has revealed he had to give some team-talks from the toilet, such is the poor standard of facilities in the Premier League.

Van Gaal took over at Old Trafford ahead of the 2014-15 campaign, tasked with returning the club to the UEFA Champions League after a seventh-placed finish the previous term.

And the Dutchman duly delivered, guiding to United to fourth place and a spot in the Champions League play-off round.

But Van Gaal was less than impressed with some facilities in his first season in English football.

"I can say a positive thing and I can say a negative thing. Let’s start with the negative thing," he told MUTV.

"The accommodation for the players to dress themselves, to change into their club shirts, are in most stadiums not so good.

"And also the place for the manager, a lot of times I am sitting on the toilet.

"But not on the toilet to make something, but because there is no other place. That was, for me, surprising."