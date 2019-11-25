Arsenal fans slam owner Stan Kroenke and accuse American of allowing the club to “float aimlessly”

Several Arsenal fan groups have issued a joint statement criticising the club's owner, Stan Kroenke.

Kroenke has been an unpopular figure for much of his time in charge at the Emirates Stadium, earning the nickname 'Silent Stan' for his lack of visibility and communication.

Gunners supporters launched the #WeCareDoYou campaign back in July in the hope of bringing about change in north London.

More than 100,000 followers of the club signed a petition demanding an improvement in communication from senior figures at the club.

Unai Emery's side were held to a 2-2 draw by struggling Southampton on Saturday, meaning Arsenal have won only two of their last 11 Premier League fixtures.

An eight-point gap separating them from fourth-placed Chelsea makes Champions League qualification unlikely unless Arsenal can win the Europa League.

And fans have reiterated their "grave concerns" in a public statement released on Sunday.

“In July we issued a statement from a number of key Arsenal groups, outlining our concerns at the direction of our football club," it read.

"A supporting petition was signed by over 100,000 individual Arsenal fans who not only felt a disconnect from the club but also had grave concerns about our future.

“Since then we have been told to ‘get excited’ and to support the team. As Arsenal supporters we have done both.

“There exist many issues raised in our first statement, that remain unaddressed by the club. Whilst these matters have not gone away, it is the overall alarming and desperate state of things, on and off the pitch, that need urgent action and take precedent amongst our concerns.

"Until the club and especially the senior management structure, is running efficiently, effectively and ambitiously, then few other issues can, or will, be satisfactorily resolved.

“The early optimism of summer, around what appeared to be good business and positive signings, has given way to renewed concerns about our overall direction and the leadership of our owner. It feels like the club is rudderless and floating aimlessly, unsure of its destination.

“It appears that reported unrest in the dressing room is affecting our performances on the pitch and the board’s clearly stated target of a top-four finish at season end, looks in serious danger with barely a quarter of the season played.

“We spoke about never feeling less valued and this has continued with an astounding lack of communication from the club. We understand it is The Arsenal Way to deal with issues internally but the current communication vehicle – the drip feed and leaks to certain journalists – is unacceptable and unsatisfactory.

“Communication on the whole has been dealt with poorly, and the tactics used only add to the confusion, uncertainty and unrest amongst the fanbase – which in turn is motivating our opponents, who can clearly see we’re in trouble."

Arsenal are next in action on Thursday, when they host Eintracht Frankfurt in the Europa League.

