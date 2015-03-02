Stats Zone: Improved, animated, on Android

And now the world's most innovative football app has upped its game for 2015, with new and improved Stats Zone armed with faster alerts for your favourite football teams and shareable VIDEO ANIMATIONS.

With live scores, line-ups, goal alerts and more than 1500 stats for every game, Stats Zone is the most comprehensive football stats app in the world, enabling you to analyse matches in a way that's never been possible before.

Powered by Opta’s most in-depth database, Stats Zone will change the way you watch football, giving you – the fans – access to the same data the clubs use.

This season we're covering the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A, Bundesliga, Ligue Un and Champions League. The bewildering array of data categories includes shots, passes, tackles, crosses, dribbles, corners, interceptions, blocks, headed clearances, aerial duels, fouls committed and much more.

And the big new addition to Stats Zone is that now the stats come alive! Watch the shots fly high, wide and handsome and the passes steadily accumulate over 90 minutes. Plus, the goal build-ups can be pretty cool, too.

That's not all. FOLLOW the teams you want, SHARE your analysis via Facebook, Twitter and email, and use Stats Zone to create the perfect FANTASY FOOTBALL team. Never lose a football argument again.

So what are you waiting for? Get in there and start playing about. Remember it's on iOS and Android as well as on your internet browser.