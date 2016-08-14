Staying at Cologne 'the logical step' for Liverpool target Hector

Reported Liverpool and Barcelona target Jonas Hector says he feels "comfortable" at Cologne after agreeing a new contract with the Bundesliga club.

The Germany international defender, who enjoyed an impressive Euro 2016 campaign, agreed a new deal with Cologne until 2021.

Hector had been strongly linked with both LaLiga champions Barca and Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool, but his agreement puts an end to any speculation.

"I feel totally happy to be a part of this team and am comfortable here at Cologne," the left-back told the club's official website.

"Everything fits for me here so the contract extension was a logical step."

Head coach Peter Stoger added: "Jonas has progressed tremendously as a player of Cologne.

"He began as a player in our Under-21s and through his determination he managed to establish himself as our starting player in the Bundesliga and even for the German national team. Most recently he showed some incredible performances at the UEFA Euro 2016 in France."

As well as Hector, midfielder Leonardo Bittencourt also agreed a new deal with the club until 2021.