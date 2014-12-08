Steaua to use name despite legal ruling

Last week, a high court ruling in Romania decreed that the club, founded in 1947 as an army side, were no longer able to use the Steaua trademark.

That announcement came as a result of a legal tussle with the country's defence ministry, who claimed that the reigning Romanian champions had been using the trademark illegally.

During the 1-0 home win over CSMS Iasi on Sunday, current Liga I leaders Steaua were referred to as "hosts" on the scoreboard, with the club badge replaced by an empty square and the word 'Steaua' blacked out on all kits and emblems.

On Monday, the club released a statement, in accordance with the army side CSA Steaua Bucharest, to clarify the situation.

The statement declared that the top-flight outfit would be able to use the trademark on Thursday against Kiev, as well as in the Cupa Ligii second-leg tie with Iasi on Sunday, before further discussions will take place.

It read: "As a result of discussions the representatives of the two clubs have established, by common agreement, as follows:

"1. the two clubs have taken note of the decision of the High Court of Cassation and Justice.

"2. clubs have come to an agreement so as to not affect the activity of the football team in the Championship and in the European cups and do not produce damage to the image of the two clubs or sports ministries available for matches that will take place in the two competitions until 15 December 2014.

"3. After this date the two clubs will continue discussions and will prepare the terms of future collaborations, then defining new concrete elements for putting into practice the decision of the High Court of Cassation and Justice.

"At the end of the meeting, the two Presidents reaffirmed the willingness of clubs of dialogue and cooperation for the purposes of supporting the sustainability of sport and performance.

"Representatives of the two clubs have decided that at the end of the meeting to issue this joint press communication, without having to be given to other press statements or interviews on this topic."