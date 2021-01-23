Stellies bring Chiefs' winning streak to an end

Kaizer Chiefs' winning run came to an end after playing out to a goalless draw with Stellenbosch FC at Danie Craven Stadium on Saturday.

Gavin Hunt was without the services of captain Ramahlwe Mphahlele and Lebohang Lesako through injury, while Bernard Parker is suspended after being shown a red card on Tuesday as Eric Mathoho and Reeve Frosler are back in the squad.

Stellies got off to a better start and had the first opportunity at goal as early as the second minute but Phathutshedzo Nange was unable to steer his effort on target.

The home side had another chance to break the deadlock in the 12th minute but Ashley Du Preez blazed his volley wide of Daniel Akpeyi's goal.

Amakhosi had to wait until the 16th minute for their first chance of the game as Samir Nurkovic's effort brought a save out of Stellies goalkeeper Lee Langeveldt.

The Soweto giants should've taken the lead in the 27th minute when Philani Zulu unleashed a strike from distance but guided his effort inches over the crossbar.

Du Preez came close to handing Stellies the lead in the 32nd minute but directed his header wide of goal before Nurkovic and Ngcobo combined well before Ngcobo fired his effort wide of the target four minutes later.

Nurkovic should've handed his side the lead heading into the break but saw his effort sail inches wide of goal with Langeveldt off his line as the game went into the break goalless.

The Stellies keeper was called into action early in the second half when he punched away Happy Mashiane's cracker from range to keep the scoreline level at 0-0.

The home side had another opportunity to make it 1-0 in the 53rd minute when Stanley Dimgba had a free header at goal but guided his effort over the bar.

Hunt responded by bringing on a triple substitution in the 65th minute as Leonardo Castro, Kearyn Baccus and Njabulo Blom were brought on to replace Matsheke, Cardoso and Mashiane, respectively.

Ncgobo came to close making it 1-0 in favour of Chiefs after 71 minutes of play but rushed his shot as it sailed wide of goal before Anthony Akumu made a good block to deny Stellies at the other end.

The Soweto giants then made their fourth change of the game as Lebogang Manyama made way for Reeve Frosler three minutes later.

The visitors then had two opportunities to open the scoring but Nurkovic and Ncgobo were both unable to find the back of the net.

Stellenbosch showed their composure under pressure in defence in the 79th minute when they did well to clear Castro's attempt away from danger.

Amakhosi had a chance to score the winning goal with eight minutes left to play but Nurkovic directed his header wide of goal after latching on to a cross from Blom.

Langeveldt kept his side in the game in the 84th minute when he produced a great save to deny Siyabonga Ngezana's attempt from close range.

Baccus and Castro both had a chance to put the game to bed with two minutes left to play but neither attcker were able to guide their effort towards goal.

Both teams pressed forward in the closing stages of the game but neither wide were able to find the winning goal as they shared the spoils at Danie Craven Stadium.