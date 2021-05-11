Stellies dent Pirates' top three hopes

Orlando Pirates missed the chance to move third in the DStv Premiership standings after playing out to a goalless draw against Stellenbosch FC at the Danie Craven Stadium on Tuesday afternoon.

Josef Zinnbauer made two changes to his side that beat Black Leopards as Paseka Mako and Gabadinho Mhango were both recalled to the starting lineup while Stellies handed Junior Mendieta and Stanley Dimgba a place in their line up.

Stellies should've taken the lead four minutes into the clash but Nathan Sinkala's strike hit the post before Ashley Du Preez fired his effort over the bar.

Abel Mabasa came to his sides rescue at the half hour mark when he made a crucial block to deny Du Preez a scoring opportunity in the final third.

Du Preez then had a golden opportunity to break the deadlock four minutes later but he failed to slot the ball into an empty net after receiving a pass from Dimgba as the game went into the break lock at 0-0.

Langeveldt was called into action early in the second half after he produced a good save to deny Hotto's free kick before Sandilands made an excellent block to stop Du Preez's effort at the other end.

Zinnbauer opted to bring on fresh legs just after the hour mark when he made a triple substitution as Mabaso, Dlamini and Zungu were replaced by Ben Motshwari, Vincent Pule and Fortune Makaringe, respectively.

Mhango nearly handed Pirates the lead in the 63rd minute but Langeveldt made a full stretched save to keep out the attackers dipping free kick.

Hotto should have fired the Buccaneers ahead in the 68th minute but saw his header from close range slide across the face of goal.

Pule had a chance to snatch a late win in the 81st minute but Langeveldt did well to make a low save to deny the Pirates winger from his set piece.

Neither side were able to find the winning goal in the closing stages of the game as both teams were forced to settle for a point each in Cape Town.