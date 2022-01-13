Steph Houghton signs new deal at Manchester City

Manchester City captain Steph Houghton has signed a contract extension with the Women’s Super League club.

The 33-year-old England defender has been with City since they were relaunched in 2014, making a record 206 appearances for them in all competitions and scoring 21 goals.

She has lifted seven trophies with the club – the WSL title in 2016, three FA Cups and three League Cups.

Houghton, who made her first appearance since September in Sunday’s 6-0 win at Brighton having recovered from an ankle injury, said in quotes on City’s official website: “I’m delighted to sign an extension here at City.

“Once the talks started, there was only ever going to be one outcome and it was the easiest decision I’ve ever made, to commit my future to this football club and continue on this unbelievable journey.

“It’s been a really good week with me making my comeback from injury too – it’s been a really tough four months, but I’m just so happy to be back on the pitch now.

“The eight years I’ve been here so far have flown by – when people say how long it is, I really can’t believe it. For me though, it’s always been about being at Manchester City and being a part of this club, for now and for the future.

“That’s why I wanted to commit – to really show my loyalty to my team, to my club and to everybody who has helped me along the way so far.”

City have not disclosed the length of Houghton’s extension.

City boss Gareth Taylor said: “We’re absolutely thrilled that Steph has committed her immediate future to City.

“What she has contributed to this club and women’s football as a whole throughout her career so far is incredible – she is a true legend of the game in all senses of the word.

Houghton has skippered England at the last two World Cups (Richard Sellers/PA).

“Not only does she give everything she has on the pitch, she also maintains the highest level of commitment off it in terms of supporting her team-mates and helping them to improve and that sums up just how much of a consummate professional she is.

“Her contributions and dedication to the team and the club as a whole are so incredibly important, with the successes and records she has achieved so far testament to that.

“It has been such a privilege working with her over the last year-and-a-half and I’m incredibly excited to continue that moving forwards.”

Houghton, who has captained England at the last two World Cups, has played over 120 times for the Lionesses. The former Sunderland, Leeds and Arsenal player also featured for Great Britain at the London 2012 and Tokyo 2020 Olympics, skippering the side at the latter.