Stephen Robinson hails ‘exquisite’ David Turnbull

Motherwell manager Stephen Robinson labelled some of David Turnbull’s football “exquisite” after the 19-year-old netted his 10th first-team goal of the season in Saturday’s 1-1 draw with Hamilton.

The midfielder went on to collect a clean sweep at the club’s awards night as he won an incredible five trophies for his breakthrough season.

Turnbull was voted player of the year by both fans and team-mates, won the top goalscorer award, the young player prize and goal of the season for a long-range strike against Dundee.

His goal against Accies typified his composure, cushioning a volley home from Liam Grimshaw’s 30th-minute cross, but it also showed he can compete physically as he outmuscled Accies skipper Darian MacKinnon.

The teenager, who is contracted to Fir Park until the summer of 2021, stroked the ball around as Motherwell dominated until half-time before Grimshaw’s loose pass set up Hamilton substitute Marios Ogkmpoe to level with six minutes left.

Turnbull also scored in the Irn-Bru Cup for the club’s under-20s side and Robinson has been delighted with his goalscoring prowess among other attributes.

Robinson said: “Our season could have petered out but I thought first half we were really, really good and David Turnbull was exquisite at times, although he tired a little towards the end.

“Ten goals is a brilliant return from him. He’s a fantastic footballer and very easy eye on the eye.

“Allan Campbell doesn’t get the plaudits alongside him but he does the dirty work and he does it for 90 minutes. Some of the other boys didn’t quite do that today but maybe that was down to the heat or Hamilton were revitalised when we didn’t finish them off.

“James Scott is another young boy who did well in only his second start so there are lots of positives for us to take in to the game against Dundee next week.”

Hamilton increased the distance between themselves and Ladbrokes Premiership bottom club Dundee to eight points but still find themselves in a major battle to avoid a play-off after St Mirren cut the gap to two points with a 3-1 win at Livingston.

Accies head coach Brian Rice said: “I can’t affect St Mirren. At one stage we were only a point ahead. My job is to get as many points as I can for Hamilton. It was a great result for St Mirren and they will be delighted. But I am delighted to get a point with the way the first half went.”

Rice added: “I couldn’t have asked any more from the boys. There was a 20-25 minute spell in the first half where we lost our way but I thought we started the game great and full second half we were on it.”