Sterling booed at Liverpool awards ceremony

Liverpool forward Raheem Sterling was booed as he received the Young Player of the Year award at the club's ceremony on Tuesday.

Reports emerged on Monday that the 20-year-old had told the club he wanted to leave at the end of the season.

It was the latest development in a drawn-out saga, which saw the England international come in for criticism after giving an interview to the BBC back in April, revealing he had turned down Liverpool's offer of a £100,000-a-week contract.

According to national and local press at the ceremony, Sterling was booed as he accepted his award, which he won ahead of Emre Can and Lazar Markovic.