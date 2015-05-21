Sterling 'definitely not signing' new Liverpool deal - agent

Raheem Sterling would not sign a new Liverpool deal even for £900,000 a week, his agent has said in an extraordinary outburst.

Aidy Ward, the forward's representative, insists his client is "definitely not signing" and launched a personal attack on former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher, who has been critical of Sterling's failure to commit to the club.

Sterling spoke publicly last month about his decision to reject fresh terms at Anfield, a decision which some suggested reflected badly on both the player and the club.

But Ward told The Standard: "I don't care about the PR of the club and the club situation. I don't care.

"He is definitely not signing. He's not signing for £700, £800, £900 thousand a week. He is not signing.

"My job is to make sure I do the best with them [my clients]. If people say I am bad at my job, or they are badly advised, it does not matter."

Sterling's declining popularity on Merseyside was underlined when he was booed by fans as he collected an award on Tuesday - and they are not his only detractors.

Other Liverpool alumni, including Graeme Souness, Mark Lawrenson and Carragher, have questioned Sterling's actions and motives.

For his part, Sterling has rejected claims of being a "money-grabber", but Ward had little patience for Carragher's assessment after the Anfield favourite suggested the 20-year-old should "keep your mouth shut" and "get on with playing football".

"Carragher is a k***," Ward added. "Everybody knows it. Any of the criticism from current pundits or ex-Liverpool players - none of them things matter to me. It is not relevant."