Sterling disappointed with manner of Liverpool exit
Raheem Sterling says he was disappointed with the way he left Liverpool to join Manchester City.
Fresh from joining up with his new Manchester City team-mates, Raheem Sterling says he regrets the manner of his exit from Liverpool.
The England international was involved in a protracted transfer saga, attracting criticism for turning down Liverpool's offer of a new £100,000-a-week contract.
His widely reported move to City was finally completed on Tuesday, with the 20-year-old's switch provoking much debate in footballing circles.
Sterling was an onlooker as his new colleagues defeated Melbourne City 1-0 in Saturday's friendly, and spoke of how he wished his move from Anfield had gone differently.
"I was a bit disappointed how I left," he told Fox Sports Australia.
"That was the main problem I've had with the situation - how I've left it with Liverpool.
"I'm good with everyone at the football club, the manager, the players and I wish them well for the new season.
"But it was really disappointing how it did finish off."
