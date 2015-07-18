Sterling disappointed with manner of Liverpool exit

Fresh from joining up with his new Manchester City team-mates, Raheem Sterling says he regrets the manner of his exit from Liverpool.

The England international was involved in a protracted transfer saga, attracting criticism for turning down Liverpool's offer of a new £100,000-a-week contract.

His widely reported move to City was finally completed on Tuesday, with the 20-year-old's switch provoking much debate in footballing circles.

Sterling was an onlooker as his new colleagues defeated Melbourne City 1-0 in Saturday's friendly, and spoke of how he wished his move from Anfield had gone differently.

"I was a bit disappointed how I left," he told Fox Sports Australia.

"That was the main problem I've had with the situation - how I've left it with Liverpool.

"I'm good with everyone at the football club, the manager, the players and I wish them well for the new season.

"But it was really disappointing how it did finish off."