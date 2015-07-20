Sterling to make City debut against Roma

Manuel Pellegrini has confirmed big-money signing Raheem Sterling will make his Manchester City debut against Roma on Tuesday.

After a drawn out transfer saga, Sterling completed his move to City from Liverpool last week and watched on as his new team-mates defeated Melbourne City 1-0 in a friendly on Saturday.

As they prepare to take on Roma in the International Champions Cup at the MCG, Pellegrini said the England forward will play some part in the match.

"I think Sterling worked with Liverpool for some days so I think he will have some minutes against Roma," the City boss said.