Sterling named Europe's 'most valuable' young player

With his future at Liverpool still unclear, a new study has named Raheem Sterling as the most valuable player under the age of 21 in Europe.

Liverpool have already rejected two bids from Manchester City for the England forward - who is at the centre of a contract dispute with the Anfield club.

However, the Soccerex 20 Football Value Index, which seeks to offer "independent and accurate" player valuations, compares a host of data including position, age and technical skills.

The study offered Sterling's value at €49.295 million - some way off the £50 million (€70.4m) Liverpool are believed to be holding out for.

Paris Saint-Germain defender Marquinhos came in second with recent Manchester United signing Memphis Depay third.

Sassuolo full-back Domenico Berardi is fourth while Jose Gimenez - who impressed for Uruguay at the Copa America - completes Europe's top five prospects.

"In the years since we released our first review of the Football Transfer market in 2009, the game has gone from strength to strength," said Esteve Calzada, CEO of Prime Time Sport, who compiled the study.

"Since 2009, nine of the 10 top transfer fees ever seen have been achieved, the transfer record has been broached three times, and the €100 million player transfer has been reached.

"Another area of the market which has been undergoing profound change is the market for young players, with progressively more value being attributed to the hottest prospects.

"This report has been commissioned to provide insight into this area."