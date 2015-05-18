Sterling tells Liverpool he wants out - reports

Liverpool star Raheem Sterling has reportedly told manager Brendan Rodgers he wants to leave the club in the off-season.

The England international's future has been the subject of much speculation after turning down a contract offer from the club.

Sterling is contracted until 2017 and the club have said he will remain a Liverpool player even if a new deal cannot be agreed.

But reports in British media on Monday suggest the 20-year-old has told Rodgers he wants to leave.

They come just days after outgoing captain Steven Gerrard, who is leaving for Los Angeles Galaxy at the end of the season, advised Sterling to re-sign.

"Of course I'm biased but my advice to Raheem now is you have a manager who will believe in you and you can learn from and there is no one better than Brendan Rodgers for that," Gerrard said.

"He should sign a new deal here. Brendan is a fantastic man-manager and puts a lot of time and effort into the development of an individual.

"The danger for these young players is they want it all too soon and they go chasing it. Then they go to another club and just become a number."

Manchester City and Arsenal are believed to be the frontrunners for Sterling's signature should he decide to leave Liverpool.

Liverpool's last trophy was the 2012 League Cup, while they have failed to qualify for next season's UEFA Champions League.