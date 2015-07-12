Sterling withdrawn from Liverpool squad as City switch edges closer
Liverpool have removed Raheem Sterling from their pre-season tour plans, as Manchester City close in.
Raheem Sterling has been withdrawn from Liverpool's squad for the club's pre-season tour of Asia and Australia.
Perform understands the winger will remain in England as talks continue over a highly anticipated switch to Premier League rivals Manchester City, who have already had two bids turned down.
Sterling had initially been included in Brendan Rodgers' squad for the warm-up fixtures, but an Anfield exit now looks to be edging closer following a protracted contract saga.
With Sterling's deal set to expire in 2017, the winger missed a number of the club's training sessions last week due to illness.
And reports on Sunday suggest City have tabled a £45million bid to land their prime target.
Sterling arrived at Liverpool from QPR in 2010 and has won 16 England caps.
