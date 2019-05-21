Steve Clarke set to start work as Scotland boss

Steve Clarke will outline his initial plans for the Scotland role later having been appointed as head coach 24 hours after leading Kilmarnock into Europe.

Clarke has signed a three-year contract after leaving Killie following their third-placed finish in the Ladbrokes Premiership.

The 55-year-old will speak at a Hampden media conference on Tuesday but will otherwise be mainly focused on preparing for two European Championship qualifiers next month.

Clarke quickly has to select his first squad with games to come against Cyprus on June 8 and Belgium three days later.

Scotland sit in fifth place in Group I after two matches with a negative goal difference following a defeat by Kazakhstan and uninspiring win over San Marino in performances which ultimately cost Alex McLeish his job.

But McLeish led Scotland to top spot in their Nations League group and a guaranteed play-off place and Clarke is determined to lead his country to Euro 2020, which will include games at Hampden.

✅ PFA Manager of the Year 2018-19✅ SFWA Manager of the Year 2018-19✅ SFWA Manager of the Year 2017-18— Scotland National Team (@ScotlandNT) May 20, 2019

Clarke said: “It is an honour to be appointed Scotland national team head coach and I will undertake those responsibilities with pride and commitment.

“I firmly believe we have a talented group of players who can achieve success on the international stage. I look forward to working with them and helping them to fulfil those ambitions.



“I appreciate the Scotland supporters have waited a long time for the national team to qualify for a major tournament. Now we have a Women’s World Cup to look forward to in France this summer and it’s my motivation to emulate the success of Shelley Kerr and her squad by leading us to Euro 2020.

“I believe we can qualify and look forward to that journey with the players and the fans, starting against Cyprus and Belgium next month.”