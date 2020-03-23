Tottenham forward Steven Bergwijn vows to “come back stronger” following ankle injury

Tottenham forward Steven Bergwijn says he is making good progress after suffering an ankle injury against Burnley earlier this month.

Bergwijn was initially ruled out for the season after spraining his left ankle in the 1-1 draw with Burnley.

However, the Netherlands international may yet play a role in 2019/20, with the Premier League campaign having been suspended until April 30 at the earliest due to the coronavirus pandemic.

And Bergwijn has provided an update on his condition as he attempts to return to full fitness as soon as possible.

“I’m making progress,” he told Spurs’ official website. “As you can see, I can walk now and [I’ve got] my new boot, so that’s good news.

“At the moment I got the kick [against Burnley] I thought it was serious. I was in so much pain and that night, I couldn’t sleep. It was bad, but we’re making progress and I’ll come back stronger.

“I’ve had a good time here. I still have [despite the injury] – but these things happen. It’s football.”

Football across Europe has been overshadowed by the COVID-19 crisis, and Bergwijn has called for unity amid tough circumstances.

“It’s a difficult time for everyone," he added. "I see now in Holland it’s crazy, how people have to stay at home. I don’t know... difficult times.

“We have to stay together in this difficult time, but it’s not only about us, now it’s about families and the people outside [the club]. It’s not about football any more. It’s about your health and that’s important.”

Spurs were due to face Manchester United in the round of fixtures that were the first to be postponed by the Premier League.

Jose Mourinho’s side are currently eighth in the table, seven points adrift of Chelsea in fourth place.

However, Tottenham are only four points behind United in fifth spot, which will bring with it a place in next season’s Champions League if the Court of Arbitration for Sport upholds Manchester City’s two-season ban from continental competition.

