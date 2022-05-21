Steven Davis to discuss Rangers future ‘next week’ after emotional cup victory

Steven Davis will discuss his Rangers future in the coming days after ending an emotional week with a Scottish Cup winners’ medal.

The 37-year-old is out of contract and unsure what is happening next season.

The Northern Ireland record appearance holder started in the 2-0 win over Hearts and his passing and composure helped Rangers get a firm grip on the game after half-time.

Davis had come close to a dramatic late winner against Eintracht Frankfurt in the Europa League final on Wednesday before the Germans won on penalties.

And he was focused on getting some reward for the efforts of the season before considering his future.

Davis, who has played 41 games for club and country this season, is not sure whether he has played his last game for Rangers. He told Premier Sports: “To be honest, I really don’t know. We just said we would speak afterwards.

“It’s been such an emotional week, obviously with the European final. This doesn’t make up for it because it was a real, good opportunity for us, but we are delighted to win this.

“And obviously it was Jimmy Bell’s funeral on Friday, so it has been a really emotional week.

“I’m delighted we could finish on a high and we will sit down I’m sure over the next week and see where everything sits.”

Davis is in his second spell at Ibrox and has now won 10 domestic trophies as well as picking up two runners-up medals in European finals.

“It’s always special to pick up a trophy with this club,” he said.

“I think it was really important for us as a group to get this trophy. We have had our fair share of disappointments in the last few years and obviously the league didn’t go our way, the European final didn’t go our way. It was important we finished on a high.

“I just think for the effort the boys have given all season, they really deserve to have something to show for it at the end of it. We got our rewards.

“The first half they went quite direct and caused us some problems but second half, when the game settled down, space opened up and the pitch got a bit of water which helped as well. I’m delighted to get the win in end.”