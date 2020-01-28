Steven Gerrard calls off plans to farm out Rangers defender Matt Polster

Rangers boss Steven Gerrard has called off plans to farm out Matt Polster, the PA news agency understands.

It was expected the USA international would join the Ibrox boss’ mini January clear-out after struggling to break into the Light Blues line-up.

But the 26-year-old is now set to resurrect his Gers career having played his way back into Gerrard’s plans with an impressive substitute display against Hearts on Sunday.

While there was disappointment for the Rangers manager as his team slumped to a 2-1 defeat at Tynecastle, Gerrard was encouraged by Polster’s performance – just his fifth appearance of the season – after he replaced Jon Flanagan at half-time.

And it is understood the American has now jumped ahead of the former Liverpool full-back and will get the nod to start against Ross County at Ibrox on Wednesday night.

Flanagan has acted as skipper James Tavernier’s understudy since following his old Anfield team-mate Gerrard to Glasgow 18 months ago.

But with Tavernier still out for around another week as he recovers from appendix surgery, the Ibrox boss wants to give Polster his chance against the Staggies having seen the former Chicago Fire man offer a better attacking threat down the right flank than Flanagan.

Livingston were credited with an interest in taking Polster on loan for the remainder of the season but while Gerrard has allowed Eros Grezda, Andy King and Jamie Murphy to depart this month, it now appears Polster will be going nowhere.

Speaking at Tuesday’s press conference, assistant boss Gary McAllister said: “I would agree that Matt did very well when he came on the pitch.

“I thought he showed a bravery to get on the ball, and in possession I thought he used the ball very well.

“So yeah, he’s got a good chance.”