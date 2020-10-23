Stevie May happy to be judged on goal tally

St Johnstone striker Stevie May accepts goals are the currency in which his worth is measured.

The Perth side have won three in a row for the first time this season, with victories over Kelty Hearts and Brechin in the Betfred Cup and a 5-3 Premiership win at Hamilton on Saturday which took them off the bottom of the table.

May is back on the goal trail with a brace against Accies and a hat-trick against Brechin to take his tally to six in 10 appearances this season.

The 27-year-old former Sheffield Wednesday, Preston and Aberdeen striker, capped once for Scotland, knows the importance of getting on the scoresheet.

Looking ahead to the Premiership match against Dundee United on Saturday, he said: “It is a position like no other in terms of you could play as well as you want but if somebody looks back at the end of the season, it doesn’t matter if you don’t have goals beside your name.

“Outsiders who haven’t watched games will automatically assume you haven’t had a good season or played well.

“Whereas if you play centre midfield or right-back you can have good games and it is just good games, there is nothing to show you aren’t playing well.

“I suppose keepers are similar with clean sheets, possibly wingers with assists.

“So if you haven’t scored in a while and you get one it does take a little weight off your shoulders and relaxes you a bit.

“It is always going to be like that. You obviously get the plaudits when you do score goals so you can’t have it both ways.

“It is something that comes with being a striker, you are always going to be judged on goals, it is a famous saying, so it is just one of these things.

“It is important to keep pushing no matter what because you can still contribute to the team without scoring goals. But when you do get goals it is nice.”

Dundee United’s goalless draw at home to Aberdeen last Saturday ultimately left them in sixth place in the table with 12 points from 11 games but a win for Saints would take Callum Davidson’s side above them.

May said: “We know Dundee United are a good side, they have players who can hurt you.

“They’ve come up (to the Premiership) and started the season well and it is a little bit of a derby for us so it is one we are looking forward to.”