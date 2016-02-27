Stoke City mock Lescott car tweet
Aston Villa's Joleon Lescott is the subject of Stoke City joke following controversial car tweet.
Stoke City mocked Joleon Lescott's "accidental" car tweet during their Premier League clash with Aston Villa on Saturday.
Lescott drew criticism from some Villa fans when he posted a picture of a sports car in the aftermath of the club's 6-0 thumping at the hands of Liverpool a fortnight ago.
The defender's explanation that the tweet was inadvertently sent from his pocket while driving did not convince everyone.
Travelling fans made light of the incident at the Britannia Stadium by chanting about the faux pas, while Stoke's social media team spotted their own opportunity to poke fun.
Apologies for that tweet, it was sent from our pocket ;-)February 27, 2016
