Stoke loan out Butland and Wilkinson
Stoke City have allowed Jack Butland and Andy Wilkinson to make loan moves to Championship sides Derby County and Millwall respectively.
Derby have signed England Under-21 goalkeeper Butland for a month after Lee Grant suffered an ankle injury in Saturday's win over Reading and faces four to six weeks on the sidelines.
Butland has found first-team opportunities hard to come by at Stoke since his move from Birmingham City, with Asmir Begovic and Thomas Sorensen ahead of him in the pecking order.
The 21-year-old is set to make his debut for Steve McClaren's side in Tuesday's league clash against Blackpool at Bloomfield Road.
Right-back Wilkinson will spend three months at Millwall after falling out of favour at the Britannia Stadium.
The long-serving defender will be in contention to make his first appearance for Ian Holloway's side at Wigan Athletic on Tuesday.
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.