Stoke loan out Butland and Wilkinson

Derby have signed England Under-21 goalkeeper Butland for a month after Lee Grant suffered an ankle injury in Saturday's win over Reading and faces four to six weeks on the sidelines.

Butland has found first-team opportunities hard to come by at Stoke since his move from Birmingham City, with Asmir Begovic and Thomas Sorensen ahead of him in the pecking order.

The 21-year-old is set to make his debut for Steve McClaren's side in Tuesday's league clash against Blackpool at Bloomfield Road.

Right-back Wilkinson will spend three months at Millwall after falling out of favour at the Britannia Stadium.

The long-serving defender will be in contention to make his first appearance for Ian Holloway's side at Wigan Athletic on Tuesday.