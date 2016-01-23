Stoke, Palace and West Ham are fighting for European places - Ranieri

Leicester City manager Claudio Ranieri believes the likes of Stoke City, Crystal Palace and West Ham will still be fighting for European spots come the end of the season.

Those three clubs hold between 6th and 8th in the Premier League table, above clubs such as Liverpool, Everton and Chelsea.

Ranieri's side are among those fighting for the title, with Leicester sitting atop the standings alongside Arsenal.

And the Italian is positive the smaller clubs in the league can be competing in the Champions League or Europa League next season.

''This league is crazy," he said. "Tottenham, Stoke, Crystal Palace and West Ham - and I don't mention the big clubs. All these are fighting to achieve the European places.

''It is changing. Last season it began with Chelsea and ended with Chelsea. Before that it began with Manchester City and ended with Manchester City.

''This season we are fighting. It is changing not only for us but for all teams.

''I am very pleased with my players because against teams like Tottenham I didn't see it (the gap).

"The statistics say there's no gap between Tottenham, who started 10-15 years ago to build a very good solid building, and Leicester who started this season.''

Leicester host Stoke on Saturday as they look to continue their dream run in 2015-16.