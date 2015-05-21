Stoke secure permanent Wollscheid deal

Philipp Wollscheid's loan spell at Stoke City has seen him rewarded with a three-year deal at the Britannia Stadium.

Germany international Wollscheid joined the Premier League club on loan from Bayer Leverkusen in January, but that has become permanent for an undisclosed fee.

The 26-year-old defender has made 14 appearances as Mark Hughes' side have set a record Premier League points tally for a second consecutive season.

Stoke chief executive Tony Scholes said: "We're delighted to have secured Philipp's services on a permanent basis. He joined us midway through the season but wasted little time in making a big impression.

"Within days of arriving in England he made his debut against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium and went on to become an important member of Mark's squad.

"He's clearly enjoying life in England; he feels very settled here and had no hesitation in committing his long-term future to Stoke City."