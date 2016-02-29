Stones a perfect fit for Barcelona, says Hansen

Barcelona would be the "perfect" destination for Everton defender John Stones, says Liverpool great Alan Hansen.

The England defender has been the subject of ongoing speculation regarding his future, with Chelsea seeing numerous bids for the 21-year-old turned down.

Stones has not been without his detractors this term, with some questioning his tendency to try to play his way out of danger – an approach that has sometimes got him in trouble.

However, Hansen – an eight-time top-flight title winner at Anfield – said the former Barnsley defender has what it takes to play for a club regarded among the best in the world.

"In a footballing sense, and this is purely a footballing consideration, Barcelona would be perfect for him," the Scot said in quotes reported by The Mirror.

"The way he plays, and the way they play, would be the ideal match-up. Yes, they have some unbelievable talents higher up the pitch, but they haven't lost a football match for five months because they don't give many goals away.

"From what I've seen, Stones has all the attributes, but when you read about clubs being prepared to spend £50million on him, at this stage you are still paying for potential.

"And of course it is important where he plays his football – and that he plays regularly – to help him develop.

"What England need is English defenders coming through and playing at the highest possible level."

Stones has appeared in 21 of Everton's 26 league games this season, helping them to 12th in the table, one point behind his suitors Chelsea.