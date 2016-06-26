Storck enthusiastic about Hungary future

Hungary coach Bernd Storck is excited by his team's future despite a humbling 4-0 loss to Belgium at Euro 2016.

Goals from Toby Alderweireld, Michy Batshuayi, Eden Hazard and Yannick Ferreira Carrasco saw Marc Wilmots' men to a commanding win in the last 16.

Despite the heavy loss, Storck was upbeat about what his team are capable of producing.

"I'd like to congratulate my side. We have a promising future," he told a news conference.

"We will continue to work like that for the next task, which is World Cup qualification."

Hungary chased an equaliser and it led to their big loss, conceding three times in the final 12 minutes in Toulouse.

Storck is taking plenty out of his nation's run to the last 16, which included a win over Austria and draws with Portugal and Iceland.

"We can leave with our heads held high. We saw the difference on the pitch," he said.

"We've never played against a side like that. They're ranked second in the world.

"We've learned a great deal and that will help us make great strides in the future."

He added: "I was already aware of the potential in our side.

"We proved that in the international friendlies ahead of the tournament. We've really progressed, we played well against Austria, mixed things up against Iceland and Portugal.

"It was an interesting game tonight with action at both ends."

With their win, Belgium booked a quarter-final meeting with Wales on Friday.