Strachan signs new two-year deal with Scotland

Gordon Strachan has agreed a contract extension which will see him manage Scotland in their World Cup qualifying campaign.

The former Celtic manager's future had been unclear after Scotland failed to qualify for Euro 2016, though Strachan himself maintained he was "proud" to hold the position.

The Scottish Football Association (SFA) has now confirmed that Strachan will remain in charge as they aim to reach the World Cup finals in Russia in 2018.

"Gordon Strachan will lead Scotland into the FIFA World Cup qualifiers after signing a two-year extension as national coach," a statement read.

"The Scottish FA is delighted that Gordon has agreed to remain in charge after the unwavering support demonstrated by the Scotland fans throughout the European Qualifying campaign.

"He will now lead the country through an exciting FIFA World Cup 2018 qualifying group, that includes the resumption of rivalries with England. Gordon will again be assisted by the newly appointed Motherwell manager, Mark McGhee, and the former Rangers manager, Stuart McCall, both of whom were equally keen to be part of the quest to reach the finals in Russia."

Strachan insists he is the right man to "make Scotland proud" after receiving messages of support from fans despite failing to secure a spot in the Euro 2016 finals next year.

"It is an honour and a privilege to manage my country and, in a way, that has made the disappointment of not qualifying for Euro 2016 all the more profound," he said.

"Nonetheless, the reaction from the supporters throughout the campaign, and in particular from those who travelled to Faro in their thousands, is an experience that will live with me for the rest of my life. It was a recognition that the players' efforts had been appreciated.

"That appreciation and goodwill has also been apparent in the messages of support I have received this week, from emails and letters to chats in the street.

"I want the best for our country and for those players and I believe we can make Scotland proud in the upcoming qualifiers. For that reason, I am delighted to have been asked to continue in my role and I look forward to working with my backroom staff and the players to improve on the previous campaign and look forward to the World Cup qualifiers with optimism."



Strachan, who replaced Craig Levein as Scotland boss in January 2013, has guided Scotland to 12 wins in his 25 games in charge to date.