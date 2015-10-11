Strachan unsure over Scotland future

Gordon Strachan will fully assess Scotland's performance in Euro 2016 qualifying before making any decisions about his future with the national team.

Scotland wrapped up their campaign with a 6-0 thrashing of Gibraltar in Group D, but went into the game knowing there was no way they could reach the finals in France next year.

Those hopes were dashed on Thursday when a late Robert Lewandowski goal earned Poland a 2-2 draw at Hampden Park, making it impossible for Strachan's side to get into the top three.

Sunday's drubbing of Gibraltar ensured a positive end to a disappointing campaign, but Strachan's future with the national team remains uncertain.

"I'm so proud to be the Scotland manager," he said. "It's a great, great job to have.

"There's disappointments along the way, that's for sure. But I've got to say it's been a fantastic experience.

"I'm still enjoying the evening; the players' performance; the fans' performance and I'm going to enjoy that for a bit before I start thinking about me."

Strachan was delighted with the reaction he got from Scotland in Faro, Steven Fletcher starring with a hat-trick as they turned possession into a comprehensive victory.

He added to Sky Sports: "I thought from the first minute to the last, the professionalism and respect they gave Gibraltar was absolutely phenomenal.

"I didn't expect us to play at that tempo after the disappointment, but it just goes to show what I've got in there."