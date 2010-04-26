Stricken Sorensen may make World Cup

The Danish number one dislocated his right elbow in Sunday's 7-0 drubbing by league leaders Chelsea after a collision with Salomon Kalou but did not need surgery.

"If he had needed an operation, he'd have struggled to make the World Cup, but there is some encouraging news in that it was put back without the need for that," Stoke manager Tony Pulis told the club website.

Stoke, 13th in the table, are likely turn to Asmir Begovic to deputise for their final three league games against Everton, Fulham and Manchester United.

