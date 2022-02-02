Striker Leigh Griffiths leaves Dundee following expiry of loan deal
By PA Staff published
Dundee have confirmed Leigh Griffiths has left the club following the expiry of his loan deal earlier this week.
The 31-year-old striker joined the Dark Blues for the second time in August on loan from Celtic and made 17 appearances, scoring three goals.
Hoops boss Ange Postecoglou had last month said that Griffiths’ time at Parkhead was up.
Speaking after Dundee’s goalless draw against Dundee United at the Kilmac Stadium on Tuesday evening, manager James McPake said talks were “ongoing”.
But Griffiths’ departure was announced by the club on Wednesday afternoon in a statement which concluded: “We would like to thank Leigh for his efforts while at Dens and wish him all the best for the future.”
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.
Thank you for signing up to Four Four Two. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.