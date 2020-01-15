Striker Patryk Klimala keen to ‘bring a lot of happiness’ to Celtic fans

Patryk Klimala aims to bring goals and glee to Celtic fans during his time at Parkhead.

The Poland Under-21 striker joined the Scottish champions from Ekstraklasa side Jagiellonia Bialystok on Tuesday on a four-and-a-half year deal for a reported fee of £3.5million.

Klimala has scored seven goals in 17 league appearances so far this season and wants to add to that tally in Glasgow as the Hoops look to continue their domestic domination.

Speaking through an interpreter at Celtic Park, he said: “It is my biggest achievement so far and I am delighted to finally sign a contract with such a big team.

“Celtic fans are going to see a player who has come here to score a lot of goals.

“That is what I am planning to do and I want to bring a lot of happiness to them.

“Scottish football is slightly different to what I experienced in Poland.

“It is more aggressive but I am up for it and will do my best.

“I have come here to win a lot of trophies with the team and do my best, as I said before, to bring a lot of happiness.

“That is my main goal.”

Celtic’s first signing of the January window has arrived ostensibly as back-up to main striker Odsonne Edouard.

However, with the William Hill Scottish Cup tie away to Partick Thistle on Saturday on the horizon, the 21-year-old said: “I don’t expect to be in the first team after three days.

“I would love to be in the first team, however, I will do my best to fight for my place.

“At the end of the day it is the coach’s decision.”