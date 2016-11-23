Strootman could play for Barcelona or Bayern Munich - Spalletti

Roma head coach Luciano Spalletti believes Kevin Strootman has the potential to play for a club of Barcelona or Bayern Munich's stature.

The Netherlands international has been a key figure for Roma this campaign after being plagued by knee problems in recent seasons and Spalletti has nothing but praise for the influential midfielder.

"I think Strootman could play for a team like Barcelona or Bayern Munich," Spalletti told the UEFA website.

"Throw him in there and he would be able to compete. He could play in any one of those teams, which says it all.

"Strootman is an exceptional player and a fantastic man in all respects. You just need to see the desire and emotion he puts into everyday training, not only in matches.

"He really is a team player who helps you set the rhythm and is always ready come Sunday. If you are ready to play, you win; otherwise, you do not know what the result will be.

"Players like Strootman help you feel ready because he goes about his business in the right way. He is a very reliable person, a top player that every team would like to have."

Strootman, 26, has a contract with Roma until June 2018.