Stuart Broad in fantasy land after high-scoring Premier League gameweek

Stuart Broad's cricketing achievements are pretty impressive, but the England paceman's performance in the Premier League's official fantasy football game may have just become his proudest sporting moment.

Highlights on his CV include an incredible 8-15 in the Ashes against Australia in 2015 and his personal Test-high 169 with the bat versus Pakistan in 2010.

But Broad, who is second only to team-mate and friend James Anderson in England's all-time leading wicket-taker list, proved he is not just a dab hand on the cricket field.

The 31-year-old is currently the leading points scorer in Gameweek 37 of the Premier League's fantasy football game on 169, albeit Manchester United still have to play West Ham at London Stadium on Thursday.

It is an accomplishment that Broad has been keen to laud on social media, posting a screen grab of his team – which includes the likes of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Leroy Sane – with the caption: "I enjoyed 8-15 in the Ashes but leading GW37 in #EPL Fantasy Football runs it close as a sporting achievement!"

The game's Twitter account also hailed Broad's score, writing: "Best figures of 8/15 in the Ashes. Highest Test score of 169. Currently on 169 points in GW37. What are you most proud of @StuartBroad8?!"