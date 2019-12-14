Stuart Kettlewell delighted as Ross County snatch victory

Ross County manager Stuart Kettlewell insisted that his side deserved their stoppage-time 1-0 victory over Kilmarnock.

Killie were a shade unfortunate to lose as Lee Erwin netted against his former side at the death.

But Kettlewell said: “There’s never a better way to win a game than that and I thought we thoroughly deserved it.

“I thought we were the better team throughout. You hear managers saying that all the time, but I genuinely felt that.

“The one criticism was just that we had a sharp edge in front of goal. We’ve looked like a team that is going to score in most games.

“We’ve been much-maligned on our defensive aspect, but I thought that was rock-solid today.

“Nathan Baxter had to make one save in the game which he stood up to well, but apart from that I thought we defended exceptionally well.

“Kilmarnock had decent periods where they hemmed us in well for five-minute periods, but I thought we came out the other end really well.

“It has been a massive couple of games for us, including the Hibs win, and it obviously builds a bit of confidence heading towards the next few games before the break.”

Former Leeds striker Erwin scored his first goal of the season.

Kettlewell said: “It was a big moment for Lee. We know his quality and it has just been a case of getting him up to match sharpness.

“The original strike is unbelievable – I think he’s holding off two defenders at the time when he strikes it with his left foot.

“It was just that strikers instinct to get himself in the forward movement and it’s a composed finish.

“It is massive for the club and great, obviously, to piece together two wins in this league because it is so difficult.”

Kilmarnock have won only once in their last eight games.

Boss Angelo Alessio said: “I’m disappointed because we lost the game, right at the end. The right result was a draw.

“We had some opportunities to score and Ross County did too.

“But we conceded a corner and defended badly for it at the end. I’m disappointed for that.

“We had chances to clear the ball and we also had three opportunities to score, including one good save from their young goalkeeper.

“But, that’s football. If you don’t score, the game is open. It has happened the other way, where we’ve had late goals, but today we lost the game.

“I’m disappointed for the players because they know the performance today was good.

“But we have to learn – and improve – because we aren’t a young team. We have experience and at the end of the game we had to be more careful and pay more attention.”