Stunning Arsenal strike earns Hazard award

Eden Hazard has won the Premier League Goal of the Month award for February after his stunning solo effort against Arsenal.

The Chelsea forward collected possession inside his own half and dribbled all the way into Arsenal's box before beating Petr Cech in last month's 3-1 victory at Stamford Bridge.

Hazard has 11 top-flight goals this season, having only scored four in all of the 2015-16 campaign.

"It is one of the best Premier League goals I have scored for sure," Hazard told the Premier League's website.

"I was not thinking about scoring but step by step I came close to the goal and in the last 10 metres I was alone.

"When the ball went in I felt that I created something special so I was happy."

It is the second time Chelsea have won the accolade this season after Pedro's goal against Tottenham sealed November's award.