Stunning goal record not important to Ronaldo

Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo says his side's place at the 2018 World Cup is much more important than his personal scoring record.

The 32-year-old hit two fine goals in Saturday's 3-0 win over Hungary at Estadio da Luz, after Andre Silva had broken the deadlock for the European champions.

Ronaldo's double took him to nine goals in five World Cup qualifying matches and put him on 70 overall for his country, placing him fourth in the list of the top scorers for international sides in Europe.

But the Real Madrid star was more concerned about Portugal claiming the win that moves them back to within three points of Group B leaders Switzerland and five clear of third-placed Hungary.

"I know how many goals I have but that's not the most important thing," he told RTP. "What matters is that we won and we're in the fight to go to the World Cup.

"We started out timid. We were slow to react to their tactics, but everything changed with the first goal. The team played better, more confidently, and the goals came naturally.

"The team is good. We have a lot of young players."

Portugal face Sweden in a friendly in Madeira on Tuesday and Ronaldo is relishing the chance to play an international match on the island of his birth.

"It will be beautiful," said Ronaldo, who is to have Madeira's airport officially named after him in a ceremony next week. "The national team haven't been to Madeira for many years. It will be good for the people of Madeira."

Ronaldo reserved special praise for strike partner Silva, who has scored five goals in as many games in World Cup qualifying.

"He's done very well since he started with the national team. He's done a phenomenal job, not only with his goals," Ronaldo added.