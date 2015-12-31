Sturridge could make Liverpool return against West Ham

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says Daniel Sturridge could feature against West Ham on Saturday following his recent injury troubles although Jordan Henderson is set to miss out.

Sturridge has endured another injury-hit campaign with a hamstring problem picked up against Newcastle United at the start of the month keeping him out of action over recent weeks.

The England striker has made just six appearances in all competitions this term but could hand Klopp an injury boost ahead of Liverpool's trip to Upton Park.

However, captain Henderson suffered a recurrence of his persistent heel issue during Wednesday's win over former club Sunderland and is set to join James Milner (calf) and Divock Origi (hamstring) on the sidelines.

"Maybe Daniel Sturridge could [return] if we try," Klopp told reporters. "Joe Allen is ill and we have to wait. Milner no. Origi, too early.

"I don't really know [about Henderson]. It's not perfect otherwise we wouldn't have taken him off, but we had to.

"Now we have to wait. I cannot say exactly [what the injury is] at this moment. I hope it's not too serious.

"It was the heel and it could be something good for him but we have to see."