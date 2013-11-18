Sturridge declared fit to face Germany

The Liverpool forward, who did not feature in Friday's 2-0 loss to Chile because of a foot injury, withdrew from a training session on Monday but coach Roy Hodgson insisted he would start against Joachim Low's side.

"Daniel Sturridge is fine," Hodgson said. "Last week he couldn't take part in training much as he was having treatment.

"But his injury has been improving and the only reason he came off in the training game was to give Rickie Lambert a chance at centre-forward, because there is a good chance I want to see him."

Hodgson also lent his backing to under-fire Manchester City goalkeeper Joe Hart, who had already been given the nod to start against Germany.

"I am sure he will respond very well," Hodgson added. "He is a proud man and very pleased to be playing for England. We have had no cause to doubt him in the qualifying games and also the Euros."

Southampton midfielder Adam Lallana will feature in the starting line-up for the second consecutive match, having made his international debut against Chile.

"He's not had as much chance to work with us and show what he can do so I am looking forward to see him play again," Hodgson explained.

"I was more than satisfied with his performance against Chile."

The prospect of facing one of England's traditional rivals, who are also among the leading contenders for success at next year's FIFA World Cup, is one that Hodgson is excited by.

"It is two great nations playing each other, which is why 85,000 fans will turn up at Wembley," he said. "I'm pretty sure they will get good entertainment from both teams.

"The pressure is off in that it is not a World Cup qualifier and the players will be trying to show how good they are."