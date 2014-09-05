Sturridge a doubt for Switzerland clash

England start their qualifying campaign for the tournament in France with a potentially tricky away clash at St Jakob-Park in Basle on Monday.

However, they could be without one of their top strikers after Liverpool forward Sturridge picked up an as yet unspecified knock in preparation for the clash on Friday.

A brief statement posted on England's official Twitter account read: "Daniel Sturridge felt an injury in training this morning and will go for a scan this afternoon. He will then be assessed by England medics."

Sturridge's prospective absence would be a heavy blow to an England side that appeared to lack attacking threat in an uninspiring 1-0 win over Norway on Wednesday.

The 25-year-old has won 16 senior England caps in his career, scoring five goals.