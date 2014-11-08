Sturridge eyes Palace comeback for Reds

Sturridge has not featured for his club since a 3-0 win at Tottenham in late August, missing subsequent action with thigh and calf injuries.

The striker's initial injury sparked a club-versus-country row after Brendan Rodgers criticised England counterpart Roy Hodgson's training methods.

But Sturridge - who netted 21 goals in 29 Premier League games last season - featured in training this week and is targeting the trip to Selhurst Park for his first-team return after the upcoming international break.

"I'll be ready for that one," he told BT Sport. "God willing, I'll be ready. I'm looking forward to it.”

Liverpool have sorely missed Sturridge's goals in his absence, slipping well off the pace of leaders Chelsea after 10 rounds.