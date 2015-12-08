Sturridge facing another spell on the sidelines

Daniel Sturridge is set for yet another injury-enforced absence after suffering a hamstring strain in Liverpool's defeat at Newcastle United on Sunday.

The England international came on as a replacement for Roberto Firmino after 62 minutes at St James' Park as the Merseysiders slumped to a 2-0 loss.

Tests on Tuesday revealed the extent of the damage but Liverpool have not disclosed how long they expect the 26-year-old to be out of action.

Sturridge scored 28 times for Liverpool and England in 2013-14 but was restricted to just 18 appearances last season because of thigh, calf and hip injuries.

He returned in the home draw with Norwich City in September but was then sidelined again.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp questioned Sturridge's psychological approach to dealing with injuries - suggesting he needs to "learn what is serious pain and what is only pain" - and started him in the League Cup quarter-final at Southampton last Wednesday.

The former Chelsea and Manchester City striker responded with two goals in a 6-1 rout but will now be unable to build on that level of performance.



