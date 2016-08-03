Sturridge raring to go for Liverpool

Daniel Sturridge is hungry to prove once and for all that the injury problems that have plagued much of his Liverpool career are behind him.

The England international led Liverpool's charge for the Premier League title in 2013-14 alongside Luis Suarez as they fell short, in a season when he scored 21 league goals.

And now, with his first full pre-season since 2012 under his belt, Sturridge is keen to prove himself the best striker in the Premier League.

"It's God's time. You know me, I'm always working, I'm always pushing myself to the limits," he said.

"God willing it will be that season. For me to play for Liverpool and show my abilities and show my qualities has always been the aim, and I will continue to strive to be the best player.

"I will continue to strive to be the best striker in the league and do the best for this club. I will strive to win silverware for this club. That is the aim."

Sturridge is particularly keen on winning silverware, insisting he wants this season to be a successful one for the club and not just himself.

"The main aim is to win trophies with Liverpool – that's all I've wanted to do since I've been here," he said.

"We have been so close to winning the Premier League, so close to winning two finals, but this year is the year when we have to try to win that trophy, and that is the main aim. We are ambitious as players to do that.

"I am feeling a lot better. The first games I was so stiff and tense from the first sessions. But today I feel a lot better.

"We did a hard lot of sessions, the manager is pushing us to our limits, and it has been great to able to complete pre-season in full and be raring to go.

"We are showing we are getting fitter with each game, and I felt a lot fitter today than I did in the last one."