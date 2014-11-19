Sturridge suffers fresh injury setback

The England international has not featured for the Merseyside club since their 3-0 Premier League win at Tottenham in late August due to thigh and calf problems.

Sturridge returned to training last week and it was hoped he would come back into contention to add a cutting edge to a Liverpool side that has been short of goals in his absence.

Reports that the former Chelsea man had sustained another injury surfaced on Tuesday and Liverpool have now confirmed that the 25-year-old will remain on the sidelines.

"Liverpool Football Club today confirmed scans have revealed Daniel Sturridge has sustained a new thigh injury," said at a statement on the club's official website.

"The player will remain unavailable for selection but will be monitored and assessed during his recovery."

Mario Balotelli has failed to make an impact since his move from Milan and Rickie Lambert has started only one Premier League game as Liverpool have failed to fill the void left by Sturridge and Luis Suarez, who joined Barcelona in pre-season.

Brendan Rodgers' side have scored only 14 goals in 11 top-flight matches and sit in 11th place in the top-flight table, while they also face a battle to progress from UEFA Champions League Group B with two games remaining.