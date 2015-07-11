Stuttgart swoop for Insua

Emiliano Insua has agreed to join Stuttgart from Atletico Madrid, signing a three-year contract.

The former Liverpool defender moved to Atletico from Sporting Lisbon in 2013, but made just seven La Liga starts for the Vicente Calderon club.

He was loaned out to Rayo Vallecano last season, where he made 24 league appearances, scoring one goal.

News of his move to Stuttgart was confirmed by the Bundesliga outfit on Saturday.

"The signing of Emiliano Insua is another step in our senior management succession planning," said the club's board representative for sport, Robin Dutt.

"We are delighted that he will wear the jersey and we wish him a good start at VfB."