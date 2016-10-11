Suarez allays injury fears after Uruguay draw

Barcelona forward Luis Suarez has allayed fears he picked up an injury in Uruguay's 2-2 draw with Colombia in World Cup qualifying on Tuesday.

After Abel Aguilar put Colombia ahead in the 15th minute, Suarez added to Cristian Rodriguez's goal to put Uruguay on the brink of an important three points.

However, Yerry Mina equalised with six minutes remaining to ensure the spoils were shared.

Suarez was seen gesturing to the bench during the match, but insisted he was not carrying an injury and was just feeling the strain of a gruelling schedule.

"It was an accumulation of fatigue. There are a lot of matches and travelling, but the important thing is to give everything for this team," he told VTV.

The fixture was played in the heat of Barranquilla on the coast of the Caribbean Sea and in stormy conditions.

Suarez admitted it was disappointing to miss out on the win having led late in the game, but still felt leaving the Estadio Metropolitano with a point represented a job well done.

He added: "Obviously it hurts having been capable of beating them, but it's one more important point rescued against one of the direct rivals, playing away and with the conditions they have.

"The rain helped a little with the heat, but it also hurt a bit because the ball was heavy and it slowed the game a lot.

"It's a great point, obviously. We will enjoy it and continue forward from here."