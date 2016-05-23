Suarez, Barca unsure on extent of injury

Luis Suarez does not know how long he will be sidelined for after the Barcelona star forward hobbled off in tears during Sunday's Copa del Rey triumph.

Suarez looked visibly distressed as he was helped off the pitch with an apparent hamstring injury just shy of the hour-mark, before Barca went on to win 2-0 after extra time in Madrid.

The muscle injury has thrown Suarez's Copa America Centenario commitments up in the air, with Uruguay set to kick-off their campaign in the United States on June 5.

However, neither Suarez nor coach Luis Enrique could shed light on the injury post-match at Vicente Calderon.

"I can't say anything about the injury because I don't know anything," Suarez was quoted as saying.

"Tomorrow [Monday] we will have tests."

Luis Enrique, whose Barca claimed back-to-back Copa del Rey titles thanks to Jordi Alba and Neymar, added: "Suarez is injured, sadly. We'll know how bad it is after he had tests in Barcelona."

Suarez - who missed last year's Copa America as he served a length suspension for biting Giorgio Chiellini at the 2014 World Cup - ended his club season with 59 goals in all competitions, 40 of those coming in La Liga as Barca defended their crown.