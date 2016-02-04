Suarez 'certain' Neymar will stay at Barcelona

Luis Suarez has no doubt Neymar will stay at Barcelona "for many years" despite speculation over the Brazil star's future.

Protracted talks over a new contract at Camp Nou prompted rumours that Manchester United and Real Madrid could attempt to sign the Brazilian, while ongoing legal proceedings concerning his 2013 transfer from Santos have led to further rumours that he will leave Catalonia.

Reports this week have even suggested that Neymar's father would prefer to transfer his son elsewhere, given a perceived lack of support from Barca during contract talks and amid allegations of tax evasion and fraud.

Suarez, however, says the club are fully behind his team-mate, who turns 24 on Friday, and has few concerns over his future.

"I'm certain that Ney is going to stay," he told Movistar after Wednesday's win over Valencia. "The club supports him and I'm sure he'll be here for many years."

Suarez bagged four goals and Lionel Messi hit a hat-trick as Barca humbled Valencia 7-0 in the Copa del Rey semi-final first leg, yet the Uruguay international insists they will not head to Mestalla assuming the tie is over.

"It is a rather large advantage, but you never know what might happen. That's football," he said.

Aleix Vidal admitted he continues to be stunned by the exploits of Barca's fearsome front three and revealed they never considered letting up during Wednesday's thrashing.

"Messi and Luis Suarez amaze us every day," he said to Barca TV. "I've been able to enjoy them – and Neymar too – every day since the day I arrived.

"Sometimes you feel sorry for your opponent, but we are professionals and we wanted as many goals as possible. We always look for the best result and we go for broke.

"It is very difficult for Valencia to turn around the tie but we can not go into there thinking that everything is done, it would be a mistake."