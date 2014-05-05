Suarez clinches football writers' award

The Uruguayan was named PFA Player of the Year by his peers last month, with 30 Premier League goals helping Liverpool unexpectedly fight for the Premier League title.

And he added to his PFA award on Monday when the FWA crowned him their player of the season ahead of team-mate and Liverpool captain Steven Gerrard.

Manchester City midfielder Yaya Toure finished third in the poll, with Suarez collecting 52 per cent of the vote.

FWA chairman Andy Dunn, of The Sunday Mirror, said: "Those members who have been fortunate enough to be working at a match involving Luis Suarez have witnessed an astonishing talent first-hand.

"Tireless endeavour allied to extraordinary imagination makes an irresistible combination. Add ingenious, impudent finishing and you have a footballer who truly quickens the pulse.

"Luis is a remarkable gifted addition to the long and distinguished list of winners of our award."