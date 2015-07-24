Suarez completes Fiorentina move

Spain international Mario Suarez completed his move to Fiorentina from Atletico Madrid on Friday.

The 28-year-old's move, confirmed by the Serie A club, brings his second spell at Atletico to an end.

Suarez rejoined Atletico in 2010 and went on to win La Liga, the Copa del Rey and the UEFA Europa League.

But the midfielder is Florence-bound in what will be his first stint abroad.

"ACF Fiorentina is pleased to announce that the transfer of Mario Suarez Mata from Club Atletico de Madrid has now been completed," a Fiorentina statement read.

The move comes in the same week Montenegro international Stefan Savic made the switch the other way, heading to Atletico from Fiorentina.